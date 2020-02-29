education

Fresno Pacific University adds Bachelors of Science in Nursing

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Pacific University is answering the call to try and help end the nursing shortage.

They're adding a new major to the menu.

Incoming freshmen will now have the opportunity to work toward a Bachelors of Science in Nursing.

"The institution recognized the need in the Valley for nurses and began to consider the nursing program. The faculty targeted this as the next strategic objective," said Asst. Dean of the School of Natural Sciences David Thompson.

Staff say they've seen the need and decided to do something about it.

"There's a huge void. There's a scarcity on every level," said Karen Cianci, Dean of the School of Natural Sciences. "If there's a shortage of nursing, there's a shortage of nursing educators and we are very strong in the education field, so we thought - 'Grow your own nursing leaders'."

Previously, students already needed to have a registered nursing license if they wanted to obtain a bachelor's degree in nursing from Fresno Pacific, but now they're taking students from start to finish.

"We'll allow entering freshmen to move into a pretty rigorous intense two-year sequence of pre-nursing course work. This means chemistry, physiology, anatomy," said Thompson.

Students will also work in different hospitals and facilities for their final two years.

As a chemistry major, Jessica Villalobos has taken many of the courses future BSN students will enroll in already.

"I've had classes where there are only four additional students," said Villalobos. "You get a lot of help with that, you form mentorship bonds with your professors, which creates more opportunities."

Applications are being accepted for Fall 2020. You can apply on their website.
