15-year-old girl hospitalized after gunfire at party full of kids in central Fresno

Two cars and two homes nearby were hit by bullets.
EMBED <>More Videos

15-year-old girl shot at party full of kids in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 15-year-old girl is in the hospital with a gunshot wound after Fresno police say someone opened fire near a party full of kids at a home rented through Airbnb.

The shooting happened at about 8:45 pm in the area of Olive and Vagedes in Central Fresno.

There were multiple 911 calls from partygoers and neighbors reporting children were running everywhere on the street.

They also reported the suspects crashing their car into other cars and opening fire from the street.

Two cars and two homes nearby were struck by gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found several people hiding in the house and the 15-year-old girl who had been shot in the chest. She was rushed to the Community Regional Medical Center, where she was in surgery.

Her condition has not been released.

Another child was injured while trying to jump a fence.

Fresno police say no adults were present at the event, which was a birthday party for a 16-year-old.

"We appear to have some type of Airbnb rental that was rented for a minor. That birthday party was posted on social media and then the party got out of control," said Fresno police Lt. Paul Cervantes.

Investigators are working to figure out what led to the shooting and piece together the events that followed.

This comes less than 48 hours after four people were shot early Saturday morning near another party in central Fresno, leaving two dead.

Airbnb released the following statement in response to the shooting:
"We condemn the senseless gun violence that took place in Fresno on Sunday. Airbnb bans parties, as well as the use of the platform by anyone under the age of 18 -- and we have zero tolerance for anyone who attempts to circumvent such defenses. We have permanently banned this guest's account from our platform and stand ready to support the Fresno Police Department in their investigation."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnofresno centralshooting
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fresno County appoints interim director of Dept. of Social Services
Flash mob thieves new worry for Fresno's Operation Christmas Presence
Fresno police, parents of victim plead for help to solve 2020 murder
Valley health leaders encourage boosters as holiday season starts
Good Sports: Multiple sets of twins in FCC women's sports
Fresno health officials urging extra precautions ahead of holidays
Hanford community, businesses thrilled with new ice skating ink
Show More
Some Valley families still struggling to find affordable housing
Lemoore man arrested for murder, domestic violence in wife's death
Valley businesses preparing for block party on Small Business Saturday
All 3 men charged in Arbery's death convicted of murder
Fresno airport prepares for Thanksgiving travel rush
More TOP STORIES News