Fresno pastor walks into police station, confesses sexual relationship with minor

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno man, who is also a pastor, walked into the Merced Police Department to confess that he was involved in a sexual relationship with a minor.On Wednesday, 36-year-old Christopher Garcia went to Police to tell them about the relationship. He told officers that the relationship began over social media in 2019.Garcia told authorities he was aware the person was a minor and that they met multiple times. He also admitted to sexual acts with the minor.Police arrested Garcia and booked him into the Merced County Jail.It is not known what church Garcia was affiliated with.