Fresno police arrest suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police have arrested the man they say was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash last Friday.

According to authorities, the suspected vehicle was at Hanover and Vassar, only a few blocks from where the accident occurred.



Officials say 53-year-old Ronnie Rodriguez of Fresno, who was in a wheelchair, was hit just before 6:30 p.m. on Brawley Avenue near McKinley Avenue when a vehicle came barreling through the area.

Police believe Rodriguez was near one of the lanes of traffic on the side of the road when he was hit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnohit and runfatal crash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kobe Bryant crash: Nest video captures audio of helicopter's final moments
All bodies, key evidence recovered from Kobe Bryant helicopter crash site
South Valley father arrested after 5 babies under 6 months old killed
Kobe calls himself 'girl dad' in sweet 'SportsCenter' interview - video
Man hit and killed by multiple cars in SE identified
Unhealthy and offensive: 25-page complaint filed against Fresno mobile home park
Disabled veteran loses home, pet, and belongings in Merced apartment fire
Show More
Clovis Community College #1 in California for transfer students
Family of wheelchair-bound man hit by car in central Fresno fighting for justice
Delta Airlines employee's airport speech following Kobe Bryant tragedy
San Joaquin Valley communities seeing unhealthy levels of toxins in water
Kings SPCA Halfway Home highlights neglected Bulldog
More TOP STORIES News