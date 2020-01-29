Fresno police arrest suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash

BREAKING: Police have made an arrest in the fatal hit and run case. The suspects vehicle was only a few blocks away from where the fatal crashed happened. A trucks grill was taken from the homes garage by CSI. @ABC30 https://t.co/Cyr5KrqxZj pic.twitter.com/R5dwG2R1Qs — Gilbert Magallon (@GilbertABC30) January 29, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police have arrested the man they say was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash last Friday.According to authorities, the suspected vehicle was at Hanover and Vassar, only a few blocks from where the accident occurred.Officials say 53-year-old Ronnie Rodriguez of Fresno, who was in a wheelchair, was hit just before 6:30 p.m. on Brawley Avenue near McKinley Avenue when a vehicle came barreling through the area.Police believe Rodriguez was near one of the lanes of traffic on the side of the road when he was hit.