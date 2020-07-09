Man looking for help randomly murdered in central Fresno, police say

According to police, the victim was at a tire shop near Belmont and Effie in central Fresno, asking for help to fix his car, which had broken down nearby.
That's when a gray or green car driving by made a U-turn and the suspect or suspects inside fired at least six shots at him.
The victim was later pronounced dead.
Several police units are currently at the scene.