deadly shooting

Man looking for help randomly murdered in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police say a man looking for help to get his car working was gunned down in a random act on Wednesday evening.

According to police, the victim was at a tire shop near Belmont and Effie in central Fresno, asking for help to fix his car, which had broken down nearby.

That's when a gray or green car driving by made a U-turn and the suspect or suspects inside fired at least six shots at him.



The victim was later pronounced dead.

Several police units are currently at the scene.
