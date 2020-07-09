Man looking for help randomly murdered in central Fresno, police say

#UPDATE: Shooting now a murder investigation. Police say the victim walked to a nearby tire shop to ask for help, claiming his car broke down. A gray car driving by made a u-turn and fired at least 6 shots at the victim. Police are calling this a random act. @ABC30 https://t.co/NAiaZ1oCFU — Nathalie Granda (@NathalieABC30) July 9, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police say a man looking for help to get his car working was gunned down in a random act on Wednesday evening.According to police, the victim was at a tire shop near Belmont and Effie in central Fresno, asking for help to fix his car, which had broken down nearby.That's when a gray or green car driving by made a U-turn and the suspect or suspects inside fired at least six shots at him.The victim was later pronounced dead.Several police units are currently at the scene.