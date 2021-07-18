Community & Events

Fresno police bike with teens as part of new program

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police officers were in the neighborhood riding bicycles with the community as a part of their Bike with the Blue program.

On Sunday in northeast Fresno, the officers came together to form a team of teens from Fresno Unified School District.

Businesses and residents of Fresno donated money and bicycles to the students.

Officers say they want to teach the teens good bicycle safety and good sportsmanship.

"The real thing that we're trying to reach out to is to find a goal, achieve it, and work towards it. Because what these kids get at the end is, when they complete the practices and complete the event, they get to keep the bikes for themselves," said Detective Dustin Freeman.

The plan is to practice twice a month.

Their goal is to compete in the California classic mini metric which is 35 miles.

