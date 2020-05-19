beating

Madera man found beaten in central Fresno, police say

Officers believe the man was in a fight and hit with an object.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a man was found beaten in central Fresno late Monday night.

Investigators found the man lying the grass on Fountain Way and Glenn Avenues just before midnight.

Officers believe the man was in a fight and hit with an object. He was also found intoxicated.

Paramedics were called to the scene, and he is expected to be OK.

Police say the man is from Madera. They weren't sure why he was in Fresno, but say they found a can of spray paint nearby.

The man's car was also in the area, but no blood was found in the vehicle.

He has not cooperated with officers on the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.
