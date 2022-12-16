Brothers arrested in connection to deadly shooting at central Fresno apartment complex

Police have identified the man shot and killed at an apartment complex in central Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two brothers have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in central Fresno.

On Friday, Fresno police announced the arrest of 32-year-old Anthony Segura and 31-year-old Ryan Segura for the murder of 25-year-old Kenyatta Williams.

The shooting happened on December 8 in the area of Olive Avenue and 9th Street.

Officials say Williams and his brother were shot while visiting friends at the complex.

Williams was declared dead at the scene. His brother has been released from the hospital.

Police arrested Ryan and Anthony Segura on Wednesday after being found in Tulare.

Both men were booked into the Tulare County Jail on one count of murder and one count of attempted murder.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.