Fresno police expected to extend gang operation due to early success

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "There are too many moms screaming because their kids are getting killed," says Fresno City Councilmember Mike Karbassi.

More criminals will be taken off the street and put in jail, as the state prison system loosens its COVID restrictions and begins taking in local transfers.

I've recently learned that state prisons are now accepting local transfers," says Fresno Police Chief Andy Hall. "This will free up more space for local offenders."

In Fresno County, sheriffs officials say as many as 100 inmates will be transferred out Thursday, making those beds available.

The space is needed.

Hall says they started their gang task force operation in October to combat the more than 500 shootings and 50 murders that have occurred in the city this year.

Since they started, they've already seen a 60 percent decrease in shootings, and have taken several into custody.

"So far, this operation has resulted in 279 felony arrests, 209 of those arrested were gang members," Hall said.

During a briefing Monday, Councilmember Karbassi says the council approved several millions of additional dollars for the department's budget, which will end their hiring freeze and allow them to create four new officer positions.

The department says along with potential new hires looking to enter the force, they're also looking to other counties and even states for those officers who have been employed with other agencies.

"We're trying to attract them from cities and counties where they've been big on the defund movement or ways to demonize officers," says Todd Frazier with the Fresno Police Officers Association.

"Right now, the issue is morale," Karbassi said. "Do people want to be public safety officers so they can transfer? We have a lot of work to do."

The operation was supposed to last a month, but Chief Hall says based on its success, they likely plan to continue to their gang operation through the holidays.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnogang violencegang activityfresno police department
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Child dies after alleged DUI driver crashes into Porterville apartment
Selma priest removed from church over photos and accusations
Judge limits California governor's powers during pandemic
2020 election: How to vote in Central California
8 CA mayors sign off on letter asking Gov. Newsom for reopening of theme parks
Law enforcement to monitor polling locations in Central CA
Madera Unified students write book on farmer who escaped slavery
Show More
Man hit and killed by DUI driver in Madera Co., CHP says
Calf evacuated during Creek Fire finds new family
Man shot while driving on Highway 41 in central Fresno
After 1st win, DeBoer readies Dogs for bright lights of Las Vegas
Early voting shatters records in CA
More TOP STORIES News