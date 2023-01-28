Police searching for man who stabbed another man in the neck in Central Fresno

The stabbing happened just before 9 p.m. Friday in front of a convenience store on Fresno Street near Belmont Avenue.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are searching for the man who stabbed another man in the neck in central Fresno.

It happened just before nine last night on Fresno Street near Belmont Avenue.

Investigators say a man in his 30s was standing near a convenience store when someone walked up to him, slashing him in the neck with a box cutter.

The victim ran away and called police.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The attacker left the scene. Witnesses say he was last seen wearing a red beanie, black sweatshirt, and grey pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Fresno Police or Crimestoppers at 498-STOP.