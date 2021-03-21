Basketball players make home-cooked meal for Fresno PD

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local basketball players proved an assist can happen off the court too.
Elite Force Basketball showed their skills are just as strong in the kitchen with a home-cooked meal for Fresno Police.
The department posted pictures to their social media pages, thanking the team and their parents for the enchiladas and dessert.
Players dropped off meals at the central district office just in time for dinner.
