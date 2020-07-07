Suspect struck after officer-involved shooting in southeast Fresno, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a officer-involved shooting in southeast Fresno on Tuesday afternoon.Fresno County sheriff's officials confirm a suspect was shot by an officer on Ventura Avenue and Hazelwood Boulevard. just after 12:30 p.m.Further information regarding what led up to the shooting was not immediately available. No deputies were injured, officials say.The suspect's condition is not known at this time.Roadways in the area appear to be blocked off in the area.