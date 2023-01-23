Fresno Police react to Monterey Park massacre

Fresno's Chief of Police, Paco Balderrama, says he and the members of his department are closely monitoring the situation.

Because this happened outside of a Lunar New Year Festival, he wanted to address any potential fear or concern for those who celebrate.

He says based on intel from partnering agencies there is no reason to believe there are any threats toward the Fresno community.

"We can't be too careful. So we are on high alert. We are communicating with our local, State and Federal partners to share information," Balderrama says. "If we do determine that there is a connection to Fresno, we'll take proactive measures to keep our community safe."

Balderrama went on to say he's reached out to the LA County Sheriff as well as Monterey Park Police to offer support in addition to condolences as they bring justice to the victims.