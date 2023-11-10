Fresno Police release body cam footage of stabbing suspect who was shot by officers

Police have released body cam footage of an incident where officers shot a stabbing suspect in Northwest Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have released body cam footage of an incident where officers shot a stabbing suspect in Northwest Fresno.

Officers responded to a stabbing call at 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 5 at the AM/PM store at the Arco gas station on the corner of Bullard Avenue and Figarden Drive.

Investigators say a 40-year-old store clerk was attacked by 45-year-old Samuel Davidson-Rollin.

The video shows Davidson-Rollin approaching the officers carrying a knife and pepper spray near the NorthPointe Church Bullard campus.

Police say he did not stop coming towards the officers and the two officers shot him.

Rollins was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he is expected to survive his injuries.

Davidson-Rollin faces charges of attempted murder and assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon and pepper spray.

