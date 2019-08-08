Fresno Police searching for teens caught stealing cases of beer from CVS

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are searching for a group of teenagers caught stealing cases of beer from a CVS store in west central Fresno.It happened at the location on Clinton and Brawley at around 8 p.m. last Friday.Surveillance video shows the teens running out of the store with Budweiser in their hands.An employee who attempted to stop them was assaulted during the scuffle.