Fresno Police searching for teens caught stealing cases of beer from CVS

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are searching for a group of teenagers caught stealing cases of beer from a CVS store in west central Fresno.
It happened at the location on Clinton and Brawley at around 8 p.m. last Friday.
Surveillance video shows the teens running out of the store with Budweiser in their hands.
An employee who attempted to stop them was assaulted during the scuffle.
If you have information about this case, you are urged to contact Valley Crime Stoppers. You could be eligible to receive a cash reward if you provide information anonymously that leads to an arrest. To leave a tip, call 559-498-7867, or fill out the form at ABC30.com/CrimeStoppers.
