Fresno police searching for 2 suspects caught on camera shooting man multiple times

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for two men who they say are involved in a shooting in central Fresno.

Officers responded to Belmont and Glenn just after 6 on Saturday evening, for reports of a shooting.

They located a man lying in the roadway with at least four gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body.

The entire incident was captured on video surveillance and officers say it shows the victim in some sort of disturbance with two other men.

One of those men then pulls out a handgun and opens fire on the victim.

He was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center where his condition is unknown at this time.

