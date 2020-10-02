Fresno police officer fires shot at stabbing suspect in southeast Fresno, investigation underway

An investigation is underway after a Fresno police officer fired at a suspect in southeast Fresno on Friday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a Fresno police officer fired at a stabbing suspect in southeast Fresno on Friday morning.

Officers first responded to reports of a disturbance between two brothers on Helm Avenue at Butler Avenue just before 8 am.

Police say the suspect in the disturbance did not comply with the officers' commands when they arrived. Fresno police officials said that non-lethal tools were used to try to subdue the suspect, but did not work.



An officer fired his gun, but it wasn't immediately known if the suspect had been hit.

Investigators say the original disturbance began as a stabbing, one one person was injured when officer arrived. No further information was provided.

Fresno Police Chief Andy Hall was headed to the scene to be briefed. The area is blocked off as police continue their investigation.

This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with Action News for updates.
