Fresno police officer fires shot at stabbing suspect in southeast Fresno, investigation underway

Fresno Police have blocked off Helm Avenue at Butler as they investigate what began as a stabbing involving two brothers. It ended after officers arrived and fired a less lethal round- and then a gun. Waiting for an update from Chief Andy Hall. pic.twitter.com/Z2WUq9fR8D — Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) October 2, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a Fresno police officer fired at a stabbing suspect in southeast Fresno on Friday morning.Officers first responded to reports of a disturbance between two brothers on Helm Avenue at Butler Avenue just before 8 am.Police say the suspect in the disturbance did not comply with the officers' commands when they arrived. Fresno police officials said that non-lethal tools were used to try to subdue the suspect, but did not work.An officer fired his gun, but it wasn't immediately known if the suspect had been hit.Investigators say the original disturbance began as a stabbing, one one person was injured when officer arrived. No further information was provided.Fresno Police Chief Andy Hall was headed to the scene to be briefed. The area is blocked off as police continue their investigation.