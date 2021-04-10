Fresno police looking for 25-year-old man after 5-year-old girl injured by bullet at kids' party

RELATED: 5-year-old girl injured by bullet at party in southwest Fresno
Police say 25-year-old Maurice Brown was 'manipulating a firearm inside his clothing' when it went off.
The bullet from the handgun grazed the 5-year-old girl's back. She is in hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.
Police say Brown is a 'validated gang member' and is wanted for multiple firearm and child endangerment charges.
Police also say there was a second victim of the accidental shooting at the party. A 46-year-old man was also grazed in the leg by the bullet.
EDITORS NOTE: A previous version of this story incorrectly said that Brown was arrested. As of Friday evening, Fresno Police were still searching for Brown. We regret the error.
