Fresno police looking for 25-year-old man after 5-year-old girl injured by bullet at kids' party

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are looking for a 25-year-old man a day after a 5-year-old girl was injured by a bullet at a children's party in southwest Fresno.Police say 25-year-old Maurice Brown was 'manipulating a firearm inside his clothing' when it went off.The bullet from the handgun grazed the 5-year-old girl's back. She is in hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.Police say Brown is a 'validated gang member' and is wanted for multiple firearm and child endangerment charges.Police also say there was a second victim of the accidental shooting at the party. A 46-year-old man was also grazed in the leg by the bullet.