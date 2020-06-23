priest sex abuse

Fresno priest, Anglican church being sued by victims of sexual abuse

Two men who testified an Anglican priest sexually abused them in Fresno are now suing the priest and the Anglican church.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men who testified an Anglican priest sexually abused them in Fresno are now suing the priest and the Anglican church.

The father and son are among at least 13 people who have reported inappropriate touching by Jesus Serna.
Serna was already facing criminal charges. He and the church are now facing a civil lawsuit, which accuses the church of negligent hiring and supervision.

Serna served from 2007 until 2017 at Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe Church in Fresno.
