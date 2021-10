FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A small fire caused some damage to a central Fresno restaurant on Monday morning.The fire was first reported just before 3:30 am at a Thai restaurant on First Street and Normal Avenue.Officials say neighbors saw the smoke and called 911.Investigators believe smoke from the oven caused the smoke. Firefighters had to shut off the gas to the stove.They used fans to blow the smoke out of the building. The front door was also boarded up where firefighters were forced to break in.No one was hurt.