Fresno River Park Chick-Fil-A to close later this year for renovations

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you are one of the thousands of people who visit Chick-fil-A at Fresno's River Park -- be prepared for some significant changes.

The popular fast-food restaurant is slated to close later this year for an extensive renovation.

The company says it's working to improve the guest and team member experience with improvements to the drive-thru and updates to the dining room.

If there are no delays, the newly built restaurant off Blackstone and Nees is expected to reopen before the end of the year.

But exact dates have yet to be provided.