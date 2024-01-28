WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Fresno River Park Chick-Fil-A to close later this year for renovations

KFSN logo
Sunday, January 28, 2024 3:45AM
Fresno River Park Chick-Fil-A to close later this year for renovations
If you are one of the thousands of people who visit Chick-fil-A at Fresno's River Park -- be prepared for some significant changes.
KFSN

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you are one of the thousands of people who visit Chick-fil-A at Fresno's River Park -- be prepared for some significant changes.

The popular fast-food restaurant is slated to close later this year for an extensive renovation.

The company says it's working to improve the guest and team member experience with improvements to the drive-thru and updates to the dining room.

If there are no delays, the newly built restaurant off Blackstone and Nees is expected to reopen before the end of the year.

But exact dates have yet to be provided.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW