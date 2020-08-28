Police searching for man who robbed northwest Fresno gas station

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for a man who robbed a northwest Fresno gas station earlier this month.The robbery happened on August 8 at the Shell station on Herndon and West Avenues.Police say a man wearing a scarf around his head and a large jacket walked into the market and demanded cash from the clerk.He was last seen walking southbound on West Avenue.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.