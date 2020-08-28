Police searching for man who robbed northwest Fresno gas station

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for a man who robbed a northwest Fresno gas station earlier this month.
The robbery happened on August 8 at the Shell station on Herndon and West Avenues.
Police say a man wearing a scarf around his head and a large jacket walked into the market and demanded cash from the clerk.
He was last seen walking southbound on West Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.
