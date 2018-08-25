Fresno Sheriff's need your help locating at-risk man

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --UPDATE: Pedro Galan has been found. He is safe and back with his family.
Fresno County Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help in locating 78-year-old Pedro Galan.
Officials say he was last seen at 6 p.m. on Friday, walking away from a home near Manning and Alta Avenues in Reedley.
Galan was heading to a nearby store with his black, white and brown Pit Bulldog named Donnie.
He suffers from dementia, which causes him to lose his sense of direction. For the sake of his well-being, it is critical that he be found as soon as possible.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office at 559-600-3111.