Fresno Sheriff's need your help locating at-risk man

UPDATE: Pedro Galan has been found. He is safe and back with his family.Fresno County Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help in locating 78-year-old Pedro Galan.Officials say he was last seen at 6 p.m. on Friday, walking away from a home near Manning and Alta Avenues in Reedley.Galan was heading to a nearby store with his black, white and brown Pit Bulldog named Donnie.He suffers from dementia, which causes him to lose his sense of direction. For the sake of his well-being, it is critical that he be found as soon as possible.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office at 559-600-3111.