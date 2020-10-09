Woman found shot to death inside car in northwest Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County officials have identified 27-year-old Ronshanique Packard as the woman who was found in a car with a gunshot wound to her chest on Shaw and Holt.Officers found Packard shot in the chest inside the car shortly after 12 am.She was pronounced dead at the scene.Investigators say they have not found the original crime scene."It appears she was the driver and the solo-occupant. We haven't gotten any other information that there were any other victims or any other witnesses so far," said Fresno Police Lt. Jordan Beckford.