Man, teenager shot in parking lot of central Fresno apartment complex, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Man, teenager shot in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a man and teenager were shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex in central Fresno Friday night.

The Fresno Police Department says it happened at the Fountain West Apartments on W. Fountain Way and N. Pleasant Ave just after 9 pm.

Authorities say the man and teenager were in the parking lot of the complex when they were confronted by two other men. It led to an exchange of gunfire.

Police do not know if the victims shot back or if the suspects were the only ones that fired.


One of the victims is a 15-year-old who was shot twice in the back. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

The other victim is a 23-year-old who was shot in the right leg. Both are expected to survive.

Police say the suspects were seen running away. There is no description of them at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centraldouble shooting
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News