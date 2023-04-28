Mayor of Fresno's sister city in France makes visit to Valley

Students from Central East High School are traveling to France this July as part of an exchange program between the two cities.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local leaders recognized Fresno's Sister City on Thursday at City Hall.

The mayor of Chateauroux, France, toured Downtown Fresno and met with city officials this week.

He was unable to attend the city hall meeting because of his flight.

Students from Central East High School served as student ambassadors.

They'll be traveling to France this July as part of an exchange program between the two cities.

"These students will have an incredible opportunity in July to go back to Chteauroux and spend some time there to refine their French, which I am confident that you will," Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer said.

Officials say the students will be hosted by French families for six weeks.

City leaders hope the ambassadors will share the culture of the Fresno community and engage in french learning.