Study ranks Fresno as one of 10 worst places to sleep in United States

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're looking to catch a few good Z's, Fresno might not be the place for you.

The city found itself in the top 10 worst places to sleep in the country.

US News & World Report's 360 Reviews studied the 50 most populated cities.

Researchers scored each city based on air, light and noise pollution.

The study also found the cost of living, stress and work could also play a role in getting good sleep.

The top five cities to sleep in were Austin, Raleigh, Fort Worth, San Diego and Colorado Springs.

The worst top five were Philadelphia, Miami, Detroit, New York & Memphis.