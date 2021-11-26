2 Northwest Fresno businesses have windows smashed overnight

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- When Kiet Quach arrived at his nail salon in Fresno Friday morning, he was shocked to find it was broken into."Glass everywhere, they opened up everything," he said. I"t was really messy."Two people were caught on surveillance at Organic Nails and Spa rummaging through drawers and smashing glass around 3 a.m."It's really horrible, somebody doesn't want to work and just come in and took our stuff," Quach said.Quach opened the business on Herndon and Brawley more than a year ago and is now left picking up the pieces."I have to call them up, see what's the estimate and what we've lost," he said.Just two doors down, the Dutch Bros coffee shop also had a window smashed overnight.The regional manager says it doesn't appear anything was stolen and that this isn't the first time they've dealt with broken windows."Hopefully the police are going to catch them," Quach said.It's unclear if the two crimes were committed by the same suspects.No one has been arrested or charged yet.The Fresno Police Department is aware of the break-ins but has not launched an official investigation until a report has been filed.