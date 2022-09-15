Fresno residents share concerns about city in survey

In its third consecutive year, the study found affordable housing, homelessness, crime and gun violence are top concerns.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno residents are sharing their top issues about their city -- in a new survey.

The Fresno County Civic Engagement Table coalitions conducted the "Fresno Speaks" survey with more than 1,800 registered voters.

But issues rank differently depending on a person's background.

The survey results show strong support for public safety solutions -- including greater access to mental health and job opportunities to reduce violence.

Many residents also say they struggle to access city resources.

