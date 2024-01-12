New turf at Pete Beiden Field for Diamond Dogs

WATCH LIVE

Friday, January 12, 2024
We are still weeks away from the Diamond Dogs hitting the field, but their walk up to the plate got a little sweeter.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- We are still weeks away from the Diamond Dogs hitting the field, but their walk up to the plate got a little sweeter.

Fresno State showed off the new turf installed behind home plate at Pete Beiden Field.

It took a week to roll out.

The design stayed the same, just with a fresh, new look.

Head Coach Ryan Overland and the Diamond Dogs kick off the 2024 campaign on February 16, when they welcome Milwaukee to Bob Bennett Stadium.

