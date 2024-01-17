Buzzer beater, this time for Fresno State, clinches first conference win

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State basketball team picked up it's first Mountain West win of the season in dramatic fashion with senior point guard hitting a three at the buzzer to clinch an 85-82 win over San Jose State. FS improves to 8-9 on the season and 1-3 in MW play.

Keith Brown was serving as the acting head coach with Justin Hutson out with an illness.

"He (Hill) drew it up actually it was his call. I don't ever resist good players when they want the ball especially your leaders," Brown said. "These guys haven't given up and we haven't given up on them."

FS was coming off its second buzzer beating loss in the last six games and Hill was actually the one guarding the Wyoming player who hit the game winner Saturday. "I'm just blessed to have a coaching staff believe in me and teammates that believe in me," Hill said after finishing with a season high 24 points. "My teammates wanted me to have that ball because they knew I would make the right play for us to win."

It was also a big night for Enoch Boakye who record his first career double-double.

The transfer from Arizona State finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

The 'Dogs shot 44% from deep which was good enough to counter the 58% clip from the Spartans. SJSU hit 17 three pointers.

Up next up for FS is a matchup against #16 Utah State. Tipoff from the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah is set for 1:00 PM on Saturday.

