This class, supported by the Central Valley Brewers Guild, is only the beginning. There are plans to offer advanced courses.

Learn how to run a brewery with this Fresno State course

If you're a home brewer who wants to step up your game or an aficionado of craft beer, Fresno State is offering a Brewing Basics class.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Whether it's agriculture or athletics, Fresno State is known for raising the bar when it comes to preparing Bulldogs for the future.

The university's Division of Continuing and Global Education is now offering a three-week course designed to amplify Fresno County's budding craft brew industry.

"We're going to go over everything from brewing basics, ingredients overviews, how a brewery works," says instructor Ryan Hansen.

Hansen, Brew U instructor and founder of Big Pop Brewery Consulting, will help students dive into the intricacies of the craft brew scene.

"I love teaching, combining my passion for brewing and making the best beer possible and I get to share my knowledge with folks," he said.

Classes will run Tuesdays and Thursdays for three weeks on campus, but an off-site visit to Clovis' Back Yard Social Club will offer a toast to the industry.

"I teach a systematic way of analyzing the color, the flavors, the smells, how to dissect a beer and analyze it properly," Hansen said.

Classes will also explore the various career paths within the industry.

"From seller men to packaging, to barkeepers, all of the business sides of it," Hansen said. "We're going to top it off with the business side of starting and owning a brewery."

"I want to give folks every fighting chance to be able to open and run a successful brewery," Hansen said.

