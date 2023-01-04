Bulldog Basketball wins 71-67 over #21 New Mexico, 1st ranked win in 20 years

New Mexico's Jaelen House and Fresno State's Isaih Moore reach for the ball as Fresno State's Anthony Holland watches during the second half.(AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Bulldog basketball team knocked off the last unbeaten team in the country beating #21 New Mexico 71-67. Fresno State improves to 6-8 on the season and 2-1 in Mountain West play.

Fresno State has now won seven straight games over the Lobos and is 9-1 in Justin Hutson's tenure as head coach.

It was the first win over a ranked team in the history of the Save Mart Center, which was built in 2003.

It also snaps a 28 game losing streak to Associated Press Top 25 teams. Prior to Tuesday night the Bulldogs' last victory over an AP Top 25 team was a 58-52 win over No. 14 Oklahoma State at Selland Arena on Feb. 10, 2002.

It was also the first AP win in Hutson's tenure having gone 0-9 in his first three seasons.

Next up for the Dogs is a trip to Colorado State on Saturday before hosting San Jose State (11-5) Tuesday at 7:00 pm.