Bulldog Basketball wins 71-67 over #21 New Mexico, 1st ranked win in 20 years

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Bulldog basketball team knocked off the last unbeaten team in the country beating #21 New Mexico 71-67. Fresno State improves to 6-8 on the season and 2-1 in Mountain West play.
Fresno State has now won seven straight games over the Lobos and is 9-1 in Justin Hutson's tenure as head coach.
It was the first win over a ranked team in the history of the Save Mart Center, which was built in 2003.
It also snaps a 28 game losing streak to Associated Press Top 25 teams. Prior to Tuesday night the Bulldogs' last victory over an AP Top 25 team was a 58-52 win over No. 14 Oklahoma State at Selland Arena on Feb. 10, 2002.
It was also the first AP win in Hutson's tenure having gone 0-9 in his first three seasons.
Next up for the Dogs is a trip to Colorado State on Saturday before hosting San Jose State (11-5) Tuesday at 7:00 pm.