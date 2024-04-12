Vance Walberg formally introduced as new Fresno State basketball coach

Walberg comes to Fresno State following his second stint as the head coach at Clovis West High School.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State has officially introduced Vance Walberg as the new head men's basketball coach.

The new coach comes to Fresno State following his second stint as the head coach at Clovis West High School, where he has been since 2016.

Walberg also spent four seasons as an NBA assistant coach with the Sacramento Kings, Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets.

Additional experience includes two seasons at Pepperdine, three seasons as an assistant at the University of Massachusetts and four seasons as head coach at Fresno City College.