FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State is on its bye week and the Bulldogs are enjoying their break after winning their last game in Logan, Utah.

Backup QB Logan Fife led the way to the Bulldog victory.

In this week's QB &A, David Carr looks at what the offense is like with Logan at the helm.

Carr also spoke about ten teams winning last week despite scoring 21 points or less and how that could be a cause of fewer audibles being called.