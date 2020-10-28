Health & Fitness

Fresno State researchers release findings on COVID-19 study with public transportation

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- How much of a threat is the coronavirus on public transportation?

A team of researchers at Fresno State released the findings of a new study on Wednesday.

The group says it has found ways to reduce the spread of airborne viruses, such as COVID-19, on modes of public transportation.

The team studied airflow on five buses - including diesel-and electric-powered vehicles.

The research team said social distancing alone may not work.

Dr. Deify Law's role was to study air circulation in the vehicles.

Preliminary findings of this study identify several viable solutions to keep passengers safe from the challenges presented by a global pandemic.

They studied purification systems, UVC lights a positive pressure environment, copper tape and fabric.

The research team also said face masks should be worn. They are the first line of defense.

For more on this study, you can visit their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnofresno statecoronavirus californiacoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno State announces Dr. Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval as interim president
Fresno St. suspends men's basketball activities after 2 test positive for COVID-19
Man dies after crashing car into tree in Tulare County
Police searching for men who robbed Kingsburg, Fowler gas stations
2 injured in head-on crash in Kings County, CHP says
Merced County deputy taken to hospital after crash with DUI driver
Germany, France entering new lockdowns amid rise in COVID-19 cases
Show More
Motorcycle rider killed in north Fresno crash identified
Fresno's one-day watering schedule starts Nov. 1
Many parents switch to homeschooling amid Covid-19 pandemic
Man donates 25,000 baseball cards to kids who lost collections in Creek Fire
Health panel proposes colon cancer tests start at 45, not 50
More TOP STORIES News