Fresno State researchers release findings on COVID-19 study with public transportation

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- How much of a threat is the coronavirus on public transportation?
A team of researchers at Fresno State released the findings of a new study on Wednesday.
The group says it has found ways to reduce the spread of airborne viruses, such as COVID-19, on modes of public transportation.
The team studied airflow on five buses - including diesel-and electric-powered vehicles.
The research team said social distancing alone may not work.
Dr. Deify Law's role was to study air circulation in the vehicles.
Preliminary findings of this study identify several viable solutions to keep passengers safe from the challenges presented by a global pandemic.
They studied purification systems, UVC lights a positive pressure environment, copper tape and fabric.
The research team also said face masks should be worn. They are the first line of defense.
For more on this study, you can visit their website.
