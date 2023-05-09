Fresno State announces plan for renovations to athletic facilities, little detail on funding

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State has announced a new campaign with big plans to improving athletic facilities, but short on details on how it will pay for those changes.
The "Elevate" campaign has a goal of raising over $250 million to implement the renovation projects.
The cornerstone of the plan is a major renovations to Valley Children's Stadium, the aging football facility.
But the university says it has plans to help all 18 of Fresno State's athletic programs, including a renovated and expanded Duncan Athletic Building, the expansion of the Ricchiuti Strength and Conditioning Center and a new clubhouse for baseball.
Fresno State officials say they are still looking into ways to fundraise the quarter of a billion dollars needed for all the projects. They say they are "exploring several innovative sources of funding for the numerous projects outlined - most importantly, private support."
Measure E, a sales tax which was intended to fund improvements across the Fresno State campus, failed to pass in 2022.
It was the first local sales tax put forward to fund programs at a California State University campus.
The money was going to be used to provide scholarships to low-income students, expand access to programs such as nursing, agriculture, engineering and STEM - and repairs and upgrades to academic and athletic facilities.
"The extent of our facilities upgrades is dependent upon securing the necessary funding," Fresno State President Saul Jiménez-Sandoval said in a release. "This type of investment in Fresno State's future opens the doors to limitless opportunities for the university, on and off the court, as well as our entire region."
The full list of the master plan includes:
For more information, click here.
For sports updates, follow Stephen Hicks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
For sports updates, follow Alec Nolan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.