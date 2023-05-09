Fresno State announces plan for renovations to athletic facilities, little detail on funding

Officials say they are still looking into ways to fundraise the quarter of a billion dollars needed for all the projects.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State has announced a new campaign with big plans to improving athletic facilities, but short on details on how it will pay for those changes.

The "Elevate" campaign has a goal of raising over $250 million to implement the renovation projects.

The cornerstone of the plan is a major renovations to Valley Children's Stadium, the aging football facility.

But the university says it has plans to help all 18 of Fresno State's athletic programs, including a renovated and expanded Duncan Athletic Building, the expansion of the Ricchiuti Strength and Conditioning Center and a new clubhouse for baseball.

Fresno State officials say they are still looking into ways to fundraise the quarter of a billion dollars needed for all the projects. They say they are "exploring several innovative sources of funding for the numerous projects outlined - most importantly, private support."

Measure E, a sales tax which was intended to fund improvements across the Fresno State campus, failed to pass in 2022.

It was the first local sales tax put forward to fund programs at a California State University campus.

The money was going to be used to provide scholarships to low-income students, expand access to programs such as nursing, agriculture, engineering and STEM - and repairs and upgrades to academic and athletic facilities.

"The extent of our facilities upgrades is dependent upon securing the necessary funding," Fresno State President Saul Jiménez-Sandoval said in a release. "This type of investment in Fresno State's future opens the doors to limitless opportunities for the university, on and off the court, as well as our entire region."

The full list of the master plan includes:

Significant renovations to Valley Children's Stadium, home of Bulldog football, including: a new press box and premium club tower, improved accessibility to the stadium, multiple new premium seating and social gathering spaces, renovated suites, new video boards, new bathrooms and concessions offerings, and many other structural and brand enhancements throughout the venue.

A fully renovated and expanded Duncan Athletic Building, including new locker rooms, meeting spaces and coaches' offices, plus a nutrition center for all student-athletes.

A renovated Ricchiuti Academic Center to enhance and expand the academic support provided to student-athletes, allowing them to excel in the classroom and as future leaders.

The expansion of the Ricchiuti Strength and Conditioning Center.

The build-out of new team offices for both the men's and women's basketball programs and a new sports performance center inside the Save Mart Center.

A new clubhouse for the baseball program, including a new locker room, team meeting spaces and a hospitality deck for fans.

A hospitality deck at Margie Wright Diamond with modernized amenities for Bulldog softball fans.

The construction of a new stadium to house both the soccer program and the track and field and cross country programs, located at Warmerdam Field. The relocation of the soccer stadium also allows for enhanced pregame festivities and expanded tailgating opportunities for Bulldog football games.

The construction of a dive tower and enhanced seating at the Fresno State Aquatics Center.

The construction of a new clubhouse for the tennis program and a new scoreboard at the Spalding G. Wathen Tennis Center.

Enhancements to team facilities for the volleyball program.

The construction of a new covered arena for the equestrian program.

