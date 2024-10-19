Fresno State snaps 2 game skid winning 24-21 at Nevada

24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State hangs on in Reno for a narrow 24-21 win over Nevada. The Bulldogs improved to 4-3 on the season and 2-1 in Mountain West play.

Mikey Keene was 13/20, throwing for 190 yards and an interception. That's the 9th of the season for the junior quarterback, 2nd most in the FBS.

Coming off a career-high 120 yards rushing, Elijah Gilliam had a career-high 146 total yards. The biggest play for the Merced native came on a 71-yard screen play that set up FS' go-ahead touchdown.

Three plays later, Joshua Wood came into the game. The sophomore quarterback ran for a 7-yard touchdown to put FS up 24-21.

The 'Dogs offense failed to score on its next four drives thanks to a turnover on downs, a Keene interception and two punts from Clay Lawrence.

However it was the 'Dogs defense stepping up for a second half shutout and holding the Wolf Pack to just 59 total yards. Senior linebacker Malachi Langley let the way with a career high 13 tackles & two sacks.

On fourth and 1 with 2:00 to play, interim head coach Tim Skipper elected to go for it, and Keene converted on a QB keeper.

FS returns to Valley Children's Stadium for homecoming against San Jose State (4-2, 2-1). At halftime, the school will induct Ron Cox, the Washington Union grad & all-time sacks leader, into the program's Ring of Honor. Kickoff is set for 5:00 PM on October 26th. The team will also debut new black uniforms & fans are encouraged to wear black.

