Jake Haener, Jalen Moreno-Cropper among slew of 'Dogs at FS Pro Day

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State football hosting its pro day for their ten draft eligible players Thursday morning.

While guys like QB Jake Haener and WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper already went through workouts at the NFL combine, this workout was another chance to improve draft status for hopeful Bulldogs.

In attendance -- current pros Mykal Walker (Atlanta), Aaron Mosby (Carolina), and Daron Bland (Dallas) lending their support.

WR Zane Pope boosting his draft stock with a 4.55 40-yard dash time.

"Might've been a question to the scouts, some NFL teams. But, it really started good with the 40s," Pope said.

Working out at the same gym as Odell Beckham Jr. in Arizona -- he showed his 21 reps on bench, the most of the WR group.

"I ran a pretty good time there, and then finished off strong with the routes with Jake," Pope said.

One of the best one year Bulldogs, Nikko Remigio grabbing the highest vertical at 36 inches, while OT Dontae Bull made his first apperance since going down with an injury vs San Diego State back in October.

On the defensive side of the ball, Tulare Western grad turned Bulldog L.J. Early boosting his own stock.

"This whole process honestly, I think it was great," Early said.

The safety running the fastest 40 on the day at 4.45, crediting FS Defensive Coordinator Kevin Coyle for his pro-style scheme prep.

"Having that out there more so they (NFL scouts) know that I'm up to par with their guys," Early said. "Not just like oh, he's a college kid he doesn't know the terminology of anything."

Merced native David Perales deciding to run the 40 as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.

"When I saw my daugther out here, I was like oh man, got the chills a little bit," Perales said. "Then I got to that 40-yard line and look up and it looks super far away."

Las Vegas Raiders Offensive Coordinator Mick Lombardi in attendance along with a slew of NFL scouts from teams like Miami, Carolina, Minnesota, Washington, and Detroit.

"Once I get in the door, they'll see on the practice field," Pope said.

A sentiment shared by DE David Perales.

"Play my best and compete, try and make an NFL roster," Perales said.

Here is a full list of Thursday's pro day results per Fresno State Athletics