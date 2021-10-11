Taking Action Together

Fresno State hosting discussion on immigration, customs enforcement

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the university is hosting an event Tuesday, Beyond the Hashtag, shedding light on the topic.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hispanic Heritage Month is coming to a close this week. Fresno State is hosting a few more events sparking many meaningful conversations about issues like immigration and customs enforcement.

"I am a daughter of immigrants. I know so many students who have parents that are also undocumented immigrants, and it's almost like you live in reality, and you feel like there is nothing you can do," said Fresno State Coordinator of Latino/a Programs and Services Deyanire Del Toro.

Like Del Toro, students who tied colored ribbons to a stand on campus relate in some way to the topic of immigration and customs enforcement. Every color has its own meaning.

"Pink is you know someone who has been deported. The color green is you yourself have been deported. Orange is you grew up in fear of a loved one being deported. "

The list of colors goes on, showcasing the perfect example of what students currently face outside the classroom.

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the university is hosting an event Tuesday, Beyond the Hashtag, shedding light on the topic.

Keynote speaker Dr. Luis Fernando Macias is passionate and well educated on the issue. He will be sharing his knowledge and empowering students to feel informed for themselves and their families.

"We are going to be exploring and examining the hashtag 'abolish ICE.' What does it mean? Where does it come from? And what are steps for abolishment as far as how do you reconcile that ICE targets predominantly the Latinx community," said Dr. Luis Fernando Macias.

Students can attend in person or via Zoom.

Meanwhile, everyone in the community is invited to participate virtually.

Del Toro hopes the conversation will encourage those who participate in continuing staying up to date and involved.

"It's urgent, and it's something that we should be talking about and should be at the forefront of the issues we tackle on a daily basis," said Del Toro.

You can register for the event here: https://studentaffairs.fresnostate.edu/ccgc/latino-a/events/index.html

