Fresno State match up against Rockets

A lot of people may be forgetting just how impressive the Bulldogs last win was.Yes, the Bulldogs did put up 38 points in Pasadena. Chants of Fresno State ringing out throughout the Rose Bowl but Coach Tedford warning his players that that momentum is not going to come back to Bulldog Stadium."Typically you lose that anyway after a game. You refocus and re-energize for the next week and it's amazing how quickly you can forget last week," said Tedford.Last week might be forgotten, but what isn't the last time the Bulldogs took on Toledo in 2016."I asked our team last week who was here last time Fresno State played Toledo and quite a few guys raised their hands and. It didn't go so well."The Bulldogs will look to avenge the 52 to 17 loss at Toledo from two years ago."It's a whole new year, whole new team, whole new mindset."That new team with goals to not just get back to the mountain west title game but to win. After a convincing performance at the Rose Bowl- The Bulldogs have to feel confident taking on Toledo."The last year and few games people have seen that we're going to compete really hard and we're going to play fast, physical, disciplined football and hopefully make a lot of plays so if people like that then they should come to watch."Coach Tedford can't stop talking about how happy he was that the Red Wave came out to the Rose Bowl. But he's hoping that those fans don't just make the trip to Southern California but actually show up here to Bulldog Stadium. Kickoff against Toledo this Saturday at 7:30 p.m.