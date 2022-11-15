Fresno State Bulldogs on the brink of MW title game, Haener historically good in return

Kickoff from Mackay Stadium is set for Saturday at 7:30 PM, with the game broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

With two games left, Fresno State is just one win away from winning the West Division, securing a spot in the Mountain West Championship game.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After a 1-4 start to the year, Fresno State has won five straight and are once again bowl-eligible. With two games left on the season, the team is just one win away from winning the West Division, securing a spot in the Mountain West Championship game.

Jake Haener, in his third game back from injury, passed for three touchdowns, had the 17th 300-yard passing game of his career and passed David Carr on the all-time career passing yards list at Fresno State.

"The game has really slowed down a lot this year," Haener said Monday. "There was something about Derek Jeter, if you prepare, the game slows down for you. The last I would say 5-6 games, it's really clicked for me just approach-wise."

Haener's efficiency is approaching some uncharted territory at FS. He currently has three of the program's top four all-time single-game completion percentages, with all three coming this season.

85% passing against Cal Poly, 82% passing against Hawaii and 82% this past weekend in Las Vegas are just behind the 87% game Derek Carr had against Air Force in 2012.

"I think I can do a better job of putting it in the end zone at times, not kicking field goals," Haener said.

As a team, Tedford says the Bulldogs are doing a better job closing games.

"We've been in some fourth quarter games that earlier in the year, we didn't pull through, and we have lately."

This week, the team is on the road to face a 2-7 Nevada side, where this past weekend, the team played through a snowstorm.

"I think my best games are when it's cold. We played in Utah, it was 22 degrees and I threw for 400 and whatever (422). Played in Nevada in 2020 as well, it's 20 degrees and you're slinging the ball all over the field (passed for 485 yards)," Haener said.

"You never know what could happen there," Tedford said of the potential conditions. "It could be windy, it could be snowing."

While the weather report remains a question, what isn't is the support Tedford saw at Allegiant Stadium.

"I really want to thank the Bulldog fans for coming out. It was amazing. I was coming out of the ramp because I didn't think it was going to be that loud there and heard this big commotion, and then I realized it was our fans. So that was a really cool feeling for our players."

Kickoff from Mackay Stadium is set for Saturday at 7:30 PM, with the game broadcast on CBS Sports Network.