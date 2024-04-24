New minor in Water Education at Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State is making waves in water education.

The university announced on Tuesday that it's offering a new minor.

The course is part of a collaboration with the California Water Institute.

It will focus on water from an agricultural point of view, as well as impacts on the environment and the effects on people and society throughout the Central Valley, the state, and the American West.

This minor is unique because it requires students to take classes in several different departments and even other colleges at the university.