Fresno State mascot delivers masks to Valley nurses, frontline workers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley nurses and other front line workers received a special visit Friday from Fresno State's mascot, TimeOut.

Wearing a face shield for protection, TimeOut helped deliver thousands of masks. But these aren't just any masks.

The material used to make them came from confiscated counterfeit Fresno State shirts illegally sold outside university sporting events.

Organizers say its nice to be able to re-purpose the illegal items into something helpful.

"Fresno State's always been a school that's been supported by its community and as an integral part of the community, sometimes its good for the university to reciprocate," says Clarence Chiong.

From the 900 unlicensed shirts, about 3,000 masks are being produced by community volunteers who offered to cut and sew the material.
