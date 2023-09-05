Fresno State sweeps MW offensive & defensive weekly honors following win at Purdue

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After its big 39-35 win at Purdue, Fresno State sweeping the Mountain West player of the week honors for both offense and defense. Senior linebacker Levelle Bailey was honored on defense after five tackles, a forced fumble and two pass breakups, including the final offensive play of the game, while Mikey Keene was honored on offense. The sophomore quarterback threw for 366 yards and four touchdowns in his first start as a Bulldog.

It was the most accurate debut since Marcus McMaryion in 2017, but being the first road win for the program in Big Ten country since 2009, Keene's debut was arguably the best for a FS signal-caller. "His poise...you can tell he's been in the arena before," said head coach Jeff Tedford.

Despite the dynamic debut, at Monday's press conference, Tedford and his staff were quick to emphasize that it's just one game. "As well as he played, we still need to get better," said first-year offensive coordinator Pat McCann. "There's some throws that he wants back, some plays he wants back. I know that we sat there and watched the film together on the plane."

Keene is not the only new face to fans, with three different wideouts finding the endzone in West Lafayette, two making their first start as a Bulldog. "To see guys for the first time like Jalen Moss and (Jalen) Gill," Tedford said. "EB (Erik Brooks) has been here a long time, so we kind of know what EB can do."

A career day for senior wideout Erik Brooks, the former walk-on hauling in 9 catches for 170 yards and a pair of touchdowns. A "great story" that Coach Tedford attributes to his "dedication."

Now, the attention shifts from the Power 5 to an FCS school. The Dogs now look ahead to their home opener against Eastern Washington and a first-ever meeting with the Eagles. "When we broke down a number of teams prior to this season, schematically... poses some very, very difficult challenge I felt was Eastern Washington," said defensive coordinator Kevin Coyle.

The 'Dogs are not taking anyone lightly with a chance to start the season at 2-0 for the first time since 2013.

The late Jim Sweeney will be honored Saturday night for the school's first-ever ring of honor ceremony. Kickoff from Valley Children's Stadium set for 6:00 PM on September 9th with the game broadcast on UniMás.

