Bulldogs bust Boilermakers, Fresno State wins season opener 39-35 at Purdue

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- From the West Coast to West Lafayette, Fresno State football opened the season Saturday morning with a 39-35 upset win over Purdue on the road.

The much-anticipated start of QB Mikey Keene's career as a Bulldog front and center, as he led the Bulldogs to a last-minute winning drive to take it over the Boilermakers. The first Group of 5 win over a Power 5 opponent so for this season.

With the win, it marks 10 in a row for coach Jeff Tedford and the Bulldogs dating back to last season.

Not the best start for the 'Dogs, with Purdue QB Hudson Card opening the scoring on an 84-yard pass to WR Deion Burks to put the Boilermakers up 7-0 in just 3 plays.

Keene and company immediately responded with senior Bulldog captain Erik Brooks hauling in a 29-yard touchdown reception to cap off a 6-play 55-yard drive to knot things at 7-7.

Purdue would take the 14-7 lead after another touchdown, but the 'Dogs would hit back with a 6-play 60-yard drive, ending with Keene finding WR Jalen Moss for his first Fresno State touchdown to tie it up at 14-14.

Down 21-14 with the first half winding down, Mikey Keene would go down with an apparent leg injury after being hit by multiple Boilermaker defenders.

Logan Fife would enter the game, going 1/1 for 5 yards. Kicker Dylan Lynch ended the drive, nailing a 51-yard FG to make it 21-17 at half after missing a 21-yard chip shot earlier in the second quarter.

Purdue would come out the gates firing to start the second half, with Tyrone Tracy Jr. taking back the kick 98 yards for the touchdown to pull the Boilermakers ahead 28-17 with 14:49 to go in the third quarter.

Keene would once again respond, finding Boston College transfer WR Jaelen Gill for an 18-yard touchdown pass, the first score of his Fresno State career. 'Dogs would convert the 2-point conversion to pull within 3, making it 28-25 with 6:44 to go in the third.

To start the fourth, Fresno State would compile their best drive of the game going 85 yards on 14 plays, with RB Malik Sherrod finding the endzone for a 1-yard rushing touchdown to pull the Bulldogs ahead 32-28 with 13:44 left in the game.

Momentum would swing late in the fourth, with Purdue scoring on just 2 plays after Mikey Keene threw his only interception of the game trying to find San Joaquin Memorial grad Mac Dalena downfield.

Down 35-32, Keene would lead the Bulldogs 79 yards, capping off the 9-play drive with another passing touchdown to WR Erik Brooks with 0:59 seconds to go up 39-35.

With just 0:31 LEFT, Senior LB Levelle Bailey would seal the deal for the 'Dogs breaking up a pass from QB Hudson Card on 4th and 2 to give the Bulldogs their first win against a Big 10 opponent since beating Illinois back in 2010.

Keene would finish his debut going 31/44, 366 yds, 4 TDs, 1 INTs.

A career day for Senior WR Erik Brooks, hauling in 9 receptions, 170 yds, and 2 TDs.

RB Elijah Gilliam would lead the ground attack racking up 93 yds on 20 carries.

Fresno State now looks ahead to their home opener against Eastern Washington on Sep. 9th. Kickoff set for 6:00 p.m. from Valley Children's Stadium.

For sports updates, follow Alec Nolan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.