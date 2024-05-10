Fresno State offers new minor focused on water

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State students can now learn more about one of California's most precious resources - water.

There's a new educational offering at Fresno State.

The interdisciplinary program is designed to teach students all about water systems in California.

Political Science Professor Thomas Holyoke says it's different than other minors.

"This would require students to take a variety of classes from different areas of the university," Holyoke said.

That includes classes in geology, geography, agriculture, political science and beyond.

Interim Director of the California Water Institute at Fresno State Laura Ramos says this is like a dream come true.

"We don't want to say that we have an ag water problem, an environmental water problem, a disadvantage community water problem. We have a water problem," Ramos said.

She says allowing students to learn about water through multiple lenses will help create a better understanding of water industries and, hopefully, more solutions to water issues.

Ramos adds students may be hesitant to join if they can't see how water impacts their line of work, but there's always a connection.

"Water is such an integral part of the Valley that is going to affect all of them, and every discipline is going to benefit from the knowledge of it," Ramos said.

Professor Holyoke says it's likely that students who minor in water will also have an advantage when it comes to future careers.

"Anybody that comes out of Fresno State with an education in water is going to be competitive in a number of different job areas," Holyoke said.

Officials say some students have already declared it as a minor.

It is available now to any Fresno State student to enroll.

