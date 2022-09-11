Fresno State falls to 1-1 on the year after 35-32 loss to Oregon State at home

Fresno State wide receiver Nikko Remigio tries to get past Oregon State tight end Jake Overman on a kick return.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State falls to 1-1 on the year after a 35-32 loss to Oregon State (2-0) inside Valley Children's Stadium.

The 'Dogs played in front of a sellout crowd of 41,031 for just the 5th time in the last ten seasons and for the first time since Boise State last season.

Senior quarterback Jake Haener was 30/46 passing for 360 yards while Jordan Mims rushed for 2 touchdowns and 122 yards on 21 carries.

Kicker Abraham Montano missed his first field goal of the game from 34 yards but then hit from 21, 23, 43 and 37 yards before missing a 52-yarder with 4:19 to play in the fourth quarter.

On the ensuing Beaver drive, Tre'shaun Harrison spun his way into the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown and a two-point conversion gave OSU a 29-26 lead with 1:50 to play.

Working the two-minute offense Haener connected with Zane Pope, Nikko Remigio and Jalen Moreno-Cropper, the later for 45 yards to put FS down at the OSU 9-yard line.

Haener connected with Erik Brooks for a 4-yard pitch and catch to give FS the 32-29 lead with 1:05 to play after a missed extra point from Montano.

Next up for FS is a trip to face #10 USC (2-0) at the LA Coliseum. Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM on September 17th.