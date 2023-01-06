Council passes proclamation for Fresno State to be considered for Power 5 conferences

Fresno St. President Dr. Saul Jimenez-Sandoval joined Jerry Dyer to support a resolution urging Power 5 conferences to take notice of the university.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- At city hall, it was a symbolic proclamation that was hoping to build momentum for the red wave.

Fresno State President Dr. Saul Jimenez-Sandoval joined Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer to support a resolution urging Power 5 conferences to take notice of the university athletically and academically.

The resolution highlighted the national championships won by the baseball and softball teams, as well as the recent success of the Bulldog football team.

"We can make commitments here locally in terms of making sure that we have the accomodations to host any type of PAC-12, Big12 football program," says Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer. "The fact that Measure E did not pass was dissapointing, but I am confident that we're going to come back in a couple of years with a very similar measure."

The proclamation passed with a unanimous vote.

It continues to be a topic of discussion for university officials as they continue to speak with Power 5 conferences.