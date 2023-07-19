Fresno State announced it is starting the "Ring of Honor" to not just honor past players, but also past coaches.

Bulldog Breakdown: Jim Sweeney, Pat Hill to be first inductees in Fresno State's 'Ring of Honor'

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- When the late Jim Sweeney took over at Fresno State, he saw something no one else did.

With 144 wins in 19 seasons, Sweeney remains the winningest coach in program history.

Pat Hill was his successor in 1997 and true to his word, his "anybody, anywhere, anytime" mantra helped lead the Bulldogs to new heights and as high as number eight in the country.

"I, for one, think the hill that they walk down should be called the 'Pat Hill.'

For Kevin Sweeney, seeing his father and former offensive line coach put as the first two into Fresno State's "Ring of Honor" is the perfect pairing.

"Sometimes, it's the coaching, it's the tough love, it's the mentoring, it's being the father figure when they don't have a dad or they're away from their parents and things aren't going well," Kevin said. "The life of a coach is not just x's and o's."

The space in Valley Children's Stadium is not just for former players, but now welcoming in coaches and any future members who made a transformative impact on the program. Kevin Sweeney is one of the nine players to have his jersey retired -- and will now be one of the charter members of the Ring of Honor.

For Kevin, who played four seasons under his dad from 1983-86, setting new passing records along the way, the new club is a way to once again be side by side with his father, Jim.

The ceremony is set for the home opener on September 9 against Eastern Washington.

Pat Hill's induction will be on homecoming of the Dogs' game against UNLV on October 28.

